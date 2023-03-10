Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.76. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) by analysts is $86.21, which is $14.7 above the current market price. The public float for CAH is 256.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.46% of that float. On March 10, 2023, the average trading volume of CAH was 2.68M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CAH) stock’s latest price update

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH)’s stock price has decreased by -1.87 compared to its previous closing price of 72.65. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.58% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/13/23 that Opioid Settlement Money Is Coming. Two Ohio Counties Differ on How to Spend It.

CAH’s Market Performance

CAH’s stock has fallen by -4.58% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.31% and a quarterly drop of -10.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.77% for Cardinal Health Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.56% for CAH stock, with a simple moving average of 3.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAH stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CAH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CAH in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $94 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAH reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $64. The rating they have provided for CAH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to CAH, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on August 22nd of the previous year.

CAH Trading at -7.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -10.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAH fell by -4.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.69. In addition, Cardinal Health Inc. saw -7.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAH starting from Brennan Michelle, who purchase 200 shares at the price of $74.72 back on Nov 15. After this action, Brennan Michelle now owns 3,324 shares of Cardinal Health Inc., valued at $14,944 using the latest closing price.

Brennan Michelle, the Director of Cardinal Health Inc., purchase 200 shares at $76.30 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Brennan Michelle is holding 3,124 shares at $15,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.92 for the present operating margin

+3.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardinal Health Inc. stands at -0.51. Equity return is now at value 94.30, with -2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.