Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Stock Sees a0.57 Increase

The stock of Cameco Corporation (CCJ) has gone down by -5.50% for the week, with a -5.26% drop in the past month and a 20.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.13% for CCJ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.71% for CCJ stock, with a simple moving average of 5.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is above average at 158.43x. The 36-month beta value for CCJ is also noteworthy at 0.95.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for CCJ is 431.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.57% of that float. The average trading volume of CCJ on March 10, 2023 was 4.48M shares.

CCJ) stock’s latest price update

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ)’s stock price has increased by 0.57 compared to its previous closing price of 26.15. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.50% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/12/22 that Cameco Tumbles After Buying Stake in Westinghouse Electric

Analysts’ Opinion of CCJ

The stock of Cameco Corporation (CCJ) has gone down by -5.50% for the week, with a -5.26% drop in the past month and a 20.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.13% for CCJ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.71% for CCJ stock, with a simple moving average of 5.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCJ

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CCJ, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

CCJ Trading at -0.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares sank -3.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCJ fell by -5.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.84. In addition, Cameco Corporation saw 16.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.62 for the present operating margin

+9.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cameco Corporation stands at +4.78. Equity return is now at value 1.70, with 1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.92.

Conclusion

In summary, Cameco Corporation (CCJ) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.