BrightSpire Capital Inc. (BRSP) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

BrightSpire Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.45x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.75. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for BrightSpire Capital Inc. (BRSP) by analysts is $10.20, which is $3.77 above the current market price. The public float for BRSP is 126.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.33% of that float. On March 10, 2023, the average trading volume of BRSP was 1.11M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BRSP) stock’s latest price update

BrightSpire Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRSP)’s stock price has decreased by -3.26 compared to its previous closing price of 6.44. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BRSP’s Market Performance

BrightSpire Capital Inc. (BRSP) has experienced a -9.71% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.60% drop in the past month, and a -8.52% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.47% for BRSP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.41% for BRSP stock, with a simple moving average of -18.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRSP

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRSP reach a price target of $9.50. The rating they have provided for BRSP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 18th, 2022.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to BRSP, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

BRSP Trading at -12.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares sank -13.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRSP fell by -9.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.06. In addition, BrightSpire Capital Inc. saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRSP starting from DigitalBridge Group, Inc., who sale 34,911,944 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Mar 01. After this action, DigitalBridge Group, Inc. now owns 79,001 shares of BrightSpire Capital Inc., valued at $209,471,664 using the latest closing price.

Witt Andrew Elmore, the See Remarks of BrightSpire Capital Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $7.18 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Witt Andrew Elmore is holding 368,211 shares at $71,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.22 for the present operating margin

+74.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for BrightSpire Capital Inc. stands at +12.11. Equity return is now at value 3.20, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, BrightSpire Capital Inc. (BRSP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.