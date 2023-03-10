BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for BBIO is at 0.63. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BBIO is 107.05M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.27% of that float. The average trading volume for BBIO on March 10, 2023 was 2.40M shares.

BBIO) stock’s latest price update

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO)’s stock price has decreased by -5.91 compared to its previous closing price of 16.40. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 41.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/28/21 that BridgeBio Rallies After Its Worst Trading Day. Stocktwits Mentions Are Rising.

BBIO’s Market Performance

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) has experienced a 41.82% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 30.65% rise in the past month, and a 65.03% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.62% for BBIO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.11% for BBIO stock, with a simple moving average of 58.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBIO

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBIO reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $66. The rating they have provided for BBIO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 27th, 2021.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to BBIO, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on December 27th of the previous year.

BBIO Trading at 51.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.38%, as shares surge +35.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +95.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBIO rose by +41.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +102.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.74. In addition, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. saw 102.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBIO starting from Kumar Neil, who sale 120,000 shares at the price of $10.96 back on Mar 03. After this action, Kumar Neil now owns 1,252,722 shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc., valued at $1,315,224 using the latest closing price.

STEPHENSON BRIAN C, the Secretary, Treasurer & CFO of BridgeBio Pharma Inc., sale 62,692 shares at $10.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that STEPHENSON BRIAN C is holding 156,837 shares at $687,148 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBIO

Equity return is now at value 43.20, with -63.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.