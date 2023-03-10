BlackBerry Limited (BB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB)’s stock price has increased by 1.10 compared to its previous closing price of 3.62. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.34% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/21/22 that BlackBerry’s Valuation Makes It More Attractive. The Stock Gets an Upgrade.

Is It Worth Investing in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BB is also noteworthy at 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BB is $5.78, which is $1.29 above than the current price. The public float for BB is 570.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.92% of that float. The average trading volume of BB on March 10, 2023 was 7.07M shares.

BB’s Market Performance

BB stock saw a decrease of -7.34% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -17.57% and a quarterly a decrease of -20.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.18% for BlackBerry Limited (BB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.61% for BB stock, with a simple moving average of -27.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BB stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for BB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BB in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $7 based on the research report published on August 12th of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BB reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for BB stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on March 21st, 2022.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to BB, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

BB Trading at -7.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.99%, as shares sank -16.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BB fell by -7.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.97. In addition, BlackBerry Limited saw 12.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BB starting from GIAMATTEO JOHN JOSEPH, who sale 30,239 shares at the price of $3.42 back on Jan 03. After this action, GIAMATTEO JOHN JOSEPH now owns 76,485 shares of BlackBerry Limited, valued at $103,417 using the latest closing price.

Rai Steve, the Chief Financial Officer of BlackBerry Limited, sale 8,958 shares at $3.32 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Rai Steve is holding 48,655 shares at $29,741 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.81 for the present operating margin

+42.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackBerry Limited stands at +1.67. Equity return is now at value -6.80, with -4.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

In summary, BlackBerry Limited (BB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.