Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BTBT is 5.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) is $2.00, which is $0.93 above the current market price. The public float for BTBT is 75.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.32% of that float. On March 10, 2023, BTBT’s average trading volume was 2.04M shares.

BTBT) stock’s latest price update

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT)’s stock price has decreased by -9.32 compared to its previous closing price of 1.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -15.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/28/21 that Shiba Inu Coin, Tesla, Ford, Nokia: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

BTBT’s Market Performance

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) has seen a -15.08% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -27.70% decline in the past month and a 37.16% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.71% for BTBT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.71% for BTBT stock, with a simple moving average of -16.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTBT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BTBT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTBT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $14 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the previous year 2021.

BTBT Trading at -10.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.70%, as shares sank -20.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTBT fell by -15.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2862. In addition, Bit Digital Inc. saw 78.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.60 for the present operating margin

+54.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bit Digital Inc. stands at +5.06. Equity return is now at value -33.20, with -30.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.