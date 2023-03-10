Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) by analysts is $2.50, which is $2.21 above the current market price. The public float for BGRY is 220.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.75% of that float. On March 10, 2023, the average trading volume of BGRY was 1.43M shares.

BGRY) stock’s latest price update

Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ: BGRY)’s stock price has decreased by -8.76 compared to its previous closing price of 1.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -18.74% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BGRY’s Market Performance

Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) has seen a -18.74% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -42.22% decline in the past month and a 28.50% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.55% for BGRY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.21% for BGRY stock, with a simple moving average of -32.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BGRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BGRY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BGRY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BGRY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $12 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BGRY reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for BGRY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to BGRY, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on September 21st of the previous year.

BGRY Trading at -9.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.03%, as shares sank -36.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +92.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BGRY fell by -14.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3235. In addition, Berkshire Grey Inc. saw 72.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BGRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-323.17 for the present operating margin

-16.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Berkshire Grey Inc. stands at -301.62. Equity return is now at value -101.60, with -64.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.72.

Conclusion

To sum up, Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.