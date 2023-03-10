Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.30 compared to its previous closing price of 64.65. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) Right Now?

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.11x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.60. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) by analysts is $75.58, which is $12.12 above the current market price. The public float for BECN is 49.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.66% of that float. On March 10, 2023, the average trading volume of BECN was 442.78K shares.

BECN’s Market Performance

BECN stock saw an increase of -4.25% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.04% and a quarterly increase of 13.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.25% for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.38% for BECN stock, with a simple moving average of 12.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BECN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BECN stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for BECN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BECN in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $65 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BECN reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for BECN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 18th, 2022.

BECN Trading at 10.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BECN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +9.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BECN fell by -4.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.23. In addition, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. saw 22.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BECN starting from CD&R Investment Associates IX, who purchase 107,185 shares at the price of $55.98 back on Jan 30. After this action, CD&R Investment Associates IX, now owns 15,072,084 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc., valued at $5,999,948 using the latest closing price.

Nelson Christopher Carl, the EVP & CIO of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc., sale 4,073 shares at $58.71 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Nelson Christopher Carl is holding 1,450 shares at $239,126 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BECN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.55 for the present operating margin

+24.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. stands at +4.79. Equity return is now at value 24.30, with 7.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.