Banc of California Inc. (BANC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Banc of California Inc. (NYSE: BANC) is above average at 8.18x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.29.

The public float for BANC is 55.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.08% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BANC on March 10, 2023 was 380.90K shares.

BANC) stock’s latest price update

Banc of California Inc. (NYSE: BANC)’s stock price has decreased by -8.16 compared to its previous closing price of 16.78. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BANC’s Market Performance

BANC’s stock has fallen by -10.46% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.33% and a quarterly drop of -5.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.23% for Banc of California Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.17% for BANC stock, with a simple moving average of -10.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BANC

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BANC reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for BANC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 23rd, 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to BANC, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on July 08th of the previous year.

BANC Trading at -9.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BANC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares sank -11.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BANC fell by -10.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.44. In addition, Banc of California Inc. saw -3.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BANC starting from Barker James Andrew, who purchase 35,000 shares at the price of $16.53 back on Jan 25. After this action, Barker James Andrew now owns 124,680 shares of Banc of California Inc., valued at $578,676 using the latest closing price.

Barker James Andrew, the Director of Banc of California Inc., purchase 13,435 shares at $16.54 during a trade that took place back on Jan 24, which means that Barker James Andrew is holding 89,680 shares at $222,154 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BANC

Equity return is now at value 12.10, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Banc of California Inc. (BANC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.