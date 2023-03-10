Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ACB is 3.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is $1.19, The public float for ACB is 299.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.86% of that float. On March 10, 2023, ACB’s average trading volume was 7.60M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ACB) stock’s latest price update

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB)’s stock price has decreased by -0.36 compared to its previous closing price of 0.81. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ACB’s Market Performance

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) has seen a -2.71% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -19.69% decline in the past month and a -33.63% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.29% for ACB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.78% for ACB stock, with a simple moving average of -37.84% for the last 200 days.

ACB Trading at -13.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares sank -18.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACB fell by -2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8715. In addition, Aurora Cannabis Inc. saw -12.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-157.59 for the present operating margin

-65.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stands at -776.02. Equity return is now at value -243.90, with -144.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.