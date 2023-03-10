AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.71.

The public float for ASTS is 60.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.17% of that float. On March 10, 2023, the average trading volume of ASTS was 1.66M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ASTS) stock’s latest price update

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS)’s stock price has decreased by -7.25 compared to its previous closing price of 6.90. however, the company has experienced a 8.84% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ASTS’s Market Performance

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) has seen a 8.84% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.79% gain in the past month and a 31.42% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.50% for ASTS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.63% for ASTS stock, with a simple moving average of -8.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASTS stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ASTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASTS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $15 based on the research report published on October 28th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASTS reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for ASTS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 12th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to ASTS, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

ASTS Trading at 16.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.51%, as shares surge +8.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTS rose by +8.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.26. In addition, AST SpaceMobile Inc. saw 32.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASTS starting from Cisneros Adriana, who purchase 36,364 shares at the price of $5.50 back on Dec 02. After this action, Cisneros Adriana now owns 39,764 shares of AST SpaceMobile Inc., valued at $200,002 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTS

Equity return is now at value -28.40, with -6.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.