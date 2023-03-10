Assessing the Risk and Potential of Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s (ORGO) Stock

The stock of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) has seen a -22.60% decrease in the past week, with a -18.71% drop in the past month, and a -14.72% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.02% for ORGO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.44% for ORGO stock, with a simple moving average of -38.57% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) Right Now?

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ORGO is at 1.38. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ORGO is $11.00, The public float for ORGO is 64.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.32% of that float. The average trading volume for ORGO on March 10, 2023 was 851.51K shares.

ORGO) stock’s latest price update

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO)’s stock price has decreased by -2.16 compared to its previous closing price of 2.31. However, the company has seen a -22.60% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORGO

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to ORGO, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on January 10th of the previous year.

ORGO Trading at -13.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.20%, as shares sank -19.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORGO fell by -25.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.53. In addition, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. saw -15.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORGO starting from KATZ MICHAEL W, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $2.56 back on Nov 21. After this action, KATZ MICHAEL W now owns 76,382 shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc., valued at $7,680 using the latest closing price.

KATZ MICHAEL W, the 10% Owner of Organogenesis Holdings Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $2.57 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that KATZ MICHAEL W is holding 73,382 shares at $7,710 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.58 for the present operating margin

+74.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. stands at +20.28. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 3.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.