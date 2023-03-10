Asensus Surgical Inc.’s (ASXC) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, ASXC stock has gone down by -17.51%, with a monthly decline of -12.41% and a quarterly surge of 54.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.29% for Asensus Surgical Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.79% for ASXC stock, with a simple moving average of 18.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ASXC is at 1.81. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for ASXC is 234.37M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.52% of that float. The average trading volume for ASXC on March 10, 2023 was 1.86M shares.

ASXC) stock’s latest price update

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC)’s stock price has decreased by -5.23 compared to its previous closing price of 0.64. but the company has seen a -17.51% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASXC

In the past week, ASXC stock has gone down by -17.51%, with a monthly decline of -12.41% and a quarterly surge of 54.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.29% for Asensus Surgical Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.79% for ASXC stock, with a simple moving average of 18.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASXC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASXC stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ASXC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ASXC in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $1.50 based on the research report published on September 08th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASXC reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for ASXC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 26th, 2021.

ASXC Trading at -9.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.08%, as shares sank -15.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +101.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASXC fell by -17.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7645. In addition, Asensus Surgical Inc. saw 73.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASXC starting from Biffi Andrea, who purchase 293,077 shares at the price of $0.71 back on Mar 03. After this action, Biffi Andrea now owns 492,815 shares of Asensus Surgical Inc., valued at $207,557 using the latest closing price.

Starling William N JR, the Director of Asensus Surgical Inc., sale 27,010 shares at $0.40 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Starling William N JR is holding 13,846 shares at $10,804 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-803.98 for the present operating margin

-171.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Asensus Surgical Inc. stands at -758.77. Equity return is now at value -61.10, with -54.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.