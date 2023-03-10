Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Stock Observes 4.66% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Ares Management Corporation (ARES) has seen a -9.12% decrease in the past week, with a -11.69% drop in the past month, and a 6.28% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for ARES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.24% for ARES stock, with a simple moving average of 4.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is above average at 91.77x. The 36-month beta value for ARES is also noteworthy at 1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for ARES is $94.00, which is $19.28 above than the current price. The public float for ARES is 132.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.59% of that float. The average trading volume of ARES on March 10, 2023 was 984.87K shares.

ARES) stock’s latest price update

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES)’s stock price has decreased by -5.49 compared to its previous closing price of 79.93. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/12/22 that Saks-Owner HBC Betting Big That Flex Space Is the Future of Work

Analysts’ Opinion of ARES

The stock of Ares Management Corporation (ARES) has seen a -9.12% decrease in the past week, with a -11.69% drop in the past month, and a 6.28% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for ARES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.24% for ARES stock, with a simple moving average of 4.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARES stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ARES by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ARES in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $93 based on the research report published on November 14th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARES reach a price target of $92. The rating they have provided for ARES stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 31st, 2022.

ARES Trading at -4.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares sank -9.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARES fell by -8.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.94. In addition, Ares Management Corporation saw 10.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARES starting from Ares Corporate Opportunities F, who sale 4,770,000 shares at the price of $26.06 back on Feb 15. After this action, Ares Corporate Opportunities F now owns 14,326,090 shares of Ares Management Corporation, valued at $124,310,970 using the latest closing price.

RESSLER ANTONY P, the Co-Founder & Exec. Chairman of Ares Management Corporation, sale 16,879 shares at $85.12 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that RESSLER ANTONY P is holding 0 shares at $1,436,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.75 for the present operating margin

+71.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ares Management Corporation stands at +4.90. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Ares Management Corporation (ARES) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.