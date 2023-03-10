Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38x that is above its average ratio.

The public float for ARCC is 522.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARCC on March 10, 2023 was 2.98M shares.

ARCC) stock’s latest price update

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC)’s stock price has decreased by -4.01 compared to its previous closing price of 19.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.09% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ARCC’s Market Performance

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) has seen a -5.09% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.93% decline in the past month and a -0.97% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.41% for ARCC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.46% for ARCC stock, with a simple moving average of -3.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCC

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARCC reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for ARCC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 27th, 2022.

Hovde Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to ARCC, setting the target price at $22.50 in the report published on March 07th of the previous year.

ARCC Trading at -4.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares sank -7.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCC fell by -5.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.44. In addition, Ares Capital Corporation saw -0.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARCC starting from ROLL PENELOPE F, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $19.04 back on Sep 14. After this action, ROLL PENELOPE F now owns 54,500 shares of Ares Capital Corporation, valued at $47,600 using the latest closing price.

HENSON MARY BETH, the Director of Ares Capital Corporation, purchase 9,000 shares at $19.77 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that HENSON MARY BETH is holding 20,000 shares at $177,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.