Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Stock Records 108.74% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) has gone up by 32.18% for the week, with a 14.03% rise in the past month and a 108.74% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.90% for ARDX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.86% for ARDX stock, with a simple moving average of 136.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) is $6.58, which is $2.53 above the current market price. The public float for ARDX is 184.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARDX on March 10, 2023 was 7.82M shares.

ARDX) stock’s latest price update

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX)’s stock price has decreased by -6.14 compared to its previous closing price of 4.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 32.18% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/17/22 that Ardelyx Skyrockets. Its Kidney Disease Drug Is a Step Closer to FDA Approval.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARDX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for ARDX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ARDX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $6 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARDX reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for ARDX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 17th, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Neutral” to ARDX, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on May 06th of the previous year.

ARDX Trading at 25.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.58%, as shares surge +16.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARDX rose by +32.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +465.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.24. In addition, Ardelyx Inc. saw 34.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARDX starting from RAAB MICHAEL, who sale 13,449 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Feb 21. After this action, RAAB MICHAEL now owns 896,012 shares of Ardelyx Inc., valued at $40,360 using the latest closing price.

Rodriguez Susan, the Chief Commercial Officer of Ardelyx Inc., sale 5,586 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Rodriguez Susan is holding 355,131 shares at $16,764 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1528.63 for the present operating margin

+45.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ardelyx Inc. stands at -1566.46.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.