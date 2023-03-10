Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ADM is 0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ADM is $101.69, which is $24.93 above the current price. The public float for ADM is 546.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADM on March 10, 2023 was 3.20M shares.

ADM) stock’s latest price update

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM)’s stock price has decreased by -2.40 compared to its previous closing price of 79.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.20% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/26/22 that Grain Traders Reap Benefits of Global Food Crunch

ADM’s Market Performance

ADM’s stock has fallen by -3.20% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.65% and a quarterly drop of -14.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.85% for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.83% for ADM stock, with a simple moving average of -9.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ADM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $115 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADM reach a price target of $117. The rating they have provided for ADM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 12th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to ADM, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on April 19th of the previous year.

ADM Trading at -7.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares sank -4.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADM fell by -3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.92. In addition, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company saw -16.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADM starting from FINDLAY D CAMERON, who sale 26,197 shares at the price of $93.52 back on Dec 13. After this action, FINDLAY D CAMERON now owns 284,987 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, valued at $2,449,907 using the latest closing price.

FINDLAY D CAMERON, the Senior Vice President of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, sale 26,198 shares at $92.64 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that FINDLAY D CAMERON is holding 284,987 shares at $2,426,921 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.62 for the present operating margin

+6.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stands at +4.27. Equity return is now at value 18.00, with 7.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.