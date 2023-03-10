Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.39 compared to its previous closing price of 10.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.82% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) Right Now?

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.31. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) is $11.29, which is $0.95 above the current market price. The public float for AM is 321.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AM on March 10, 2023 was 3.04M shares.

AM’s Market Performance

AM’s stock has seen a -2.82% decrease for the week, with a -3.63% drop in the past month and a -4.26% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.42% for Antero Midstream Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.03% for AM stock, with a simple moving average of -0.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $13 based on the research report published on April 28th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AM reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for AM stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2022.

Tudor Pickering gave a rating of “Sell” to AM, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on May 26th of the previous year.

AM Trading at -4.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares sank -3.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AM fell by -2.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.65. In addition, Antero Midstream Corporation saw -4.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AM starting from Keenan W Howard JR, who sale 242,868 shares at the price of $10.49 back on May 25. After this action, Keenan W Howard JR now owns 0 shares of Antero Midstream Corporation, valued at $2,547,977 using the latest closing price.

Keenan W Howard JR, the Director of Antero Midstream Corporation, sale 299,019 shares at $10.23 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Keenan W Howard JR is holding 95,501 shares at $3,057,918 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.66 for the present operating margin

+61.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Antero Midstream Corporation stands at +32.93. Equity return is now at value 14.60, with 5.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.