Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.85x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.45. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) by analysts is $22.98, which is $3.72 above the current market price. The public float for NLY is 466.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.15% of that float. On March 10, 2023, the average trading volume of NLY was 6.13M shares.

NLY) stock’s latest price update

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY)’s stock price has decreased by -5.50 compared to its previous closing price of 20.37. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.75% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NLY’s Market Performance

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) has seen a -3.75% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -17.49% decline in the past month and a -8.25% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.58% for NLY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.74% for NLY stock, with a simple moving average of -15.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NLY

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NLY reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for NLY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 27th, 2022.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to NLY, setting the target price at $6.75 in the report published on June 09th of the previous year.

NLY Trading at -12.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares sank -16.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NLY fell by -3.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.90. In addition, Annaly Capital Management Inc. saw -8.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NLY starting from Finkelstein David L, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $5.56 back on Jun 17. After this action, Finkelstein David L now owns 1,669,013 shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc., valued at $1,112,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+75.23 for the present operating margin

+99.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Annaly Capital Management Inc. stands at +41.57. Equity return is now at value 16.80, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.