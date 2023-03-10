Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of PepsiCo Inc. (PEP)

The price-to-earnings ratio for PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) is above average at 26.52x. The 36-month beta value for PEP is also noteworthy at 0.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PEP is 1.37B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.77% of that float. The average trading volume of PEP on March 10, 2023 was 4.72M shares.

PEP) stock’s latest price update

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP)’s stock price has decreased by -0.76 compared to its previous closing price of 173.11. however, the company has experienced a -0.88% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/09/23 that PepsiCo, Kellogg Sales Jump as Shoppers Splurge on Snacks

PEP’s Market Performance

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) has experienced a -0.88% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.14% rise in the past month, and a -5.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.36% for PEP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.62% for PEP stock, with a simple moving average of -0.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PEP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PEP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $180 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Redburn, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PEP reach a price target of $141. The rating they have provided for PEP stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to PEP, setting the target price at $185 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

PEP Trading at -1.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares surge +0.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEP fell by -0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $174.66. In addition, PepsiCo Inc. saw -4.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEP starting from Krishnan Ramkumar, who sale 16,827 shares at the price of $172.70 back on Mar 07. After this action, Krishnan Ramkumar now owns 49,000 shares of PepsiCo Inc., valued at $2,905,962 using the latest closing price.

Gallagher Marie T., the SVP and Controller of PepsiCo Inc., sale 5,558 shares at $180.01 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that Gallagher Marie T. is holding 41,195 shares at $1,000,486 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEP

Equity return is now at value 48.90, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.