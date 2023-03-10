Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Guardant Health Inc. (GH)

The 36-month beta value for GH is also noteworthy at 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GH is $55.94, which is $30.68 above than the current price. The public float for GH is 97.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.34% of that float. The average trading volume of GH on March 10, 2023 was 2.17M shares.

GH) stock’s latest price update

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH)’s stock price has decreased by -6.72 compared to its previous closing price of 28.88. however, the company has experienced a -14.50% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GH’s Market Performance

GH’s stock has fallen by -14.50% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.67% and a quarterly drop of -45.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.86% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.34% for Guardant Health Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.21% for GH stock, with a simple moving average of -37.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GH stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GH in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $33 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GH reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for GH stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to GH, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

GH Trading at -8.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares sank -9.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GH fell by -14.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.89. In addition, Guardant Health Inc. saw -0.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GH starting from Kalia Kumud, who sale 6,500 shares at the price of $31.92 back on Mar 03. After this action, Kalia Kumud now owns 1,261 shares of Guardant Health Inc., valued at $207,466 using the latest closing price.

Kalia Kumud, the Chief Information Officer of Guardant Health Inc., sale 3,125 shares at $51.87 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Kalia Kumud is holding 20,135 shares at $162,082 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-118.98 for the present operating margin

+64.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardant Health Inc. stands at -145.61. Equity return is now at value -242.70, with -35.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Guardant Health Inc. (GH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.