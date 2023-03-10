Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is above average at 27.72x. The 36-month beta value for ADI is also noteworthy at 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ADI is $218.56, which is $33.25 above than the current price. The public float for ADI is 504.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.07% of that float. The average trading volume of ADI on March 10, 2023 was 3.30M shares.

ADI) stock’s latest price update

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI)’s stock price has decreased by -1.61 compared to its previous closing price of 186.57. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/22/22 that Analog Devices Stock Is Surging. Earnings, Forecast Were Strong.

ADI’s Market Performance

ADI’s stock has fallen by -0.56% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.40% and a quarterly rise of 10.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.05% for Analog Devices Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.68% for ADI stock, with a simple moving average of 13.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADI stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for ADI by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for ADI in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $205 based on the research report published on December 12th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADI reach a price target of $200, previously predicting the price at $190. The rating they have provided for ADI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to ADI, setting the target price at $190 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

ADI Trading at 4.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +3.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADI fell by -0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $185.11. In addition, Analog Devices Inc. saw 11.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADI starting from DOLUCA TUNC, who sale 5,100 shares at the price of $183.86 back on Mar 01. After this action, DOLUCA TUNC now owns 59,657 shares of Analog Devices Inc., valued at $937,686 using the latest closing price.

Frank Edward H., the Director of Analog Devices Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $193.09 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Frank Edward H. is holding 3,000 shares at $965,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.37 for the present operating margin

+54.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Analog Devices Inc. stands at +22.88. Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 6.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

In summary, Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.