An In-Depth Look at Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s (PGY) Stock Performance

The stock of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) has seen a -9.65% decrease in the past week, with a -14.17% drop in the past month, and a 40.38% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.69% for PGY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.65% for PGY stock, with a simple moving average of -81.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is $2.09, which is $1.06 above the current market price. The public float for PGY is 451.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.00% of that float. On March 10, 2023, PGY’s average trading volume was 3.75M shares.

PGY) stock’s latest price update

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 1.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.65% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGY stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for PGY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PGY in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $3 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGY reach a price target of $1.25. The rating they have provided for PGY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 13th, 2023.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to PGY, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

PGY Trading at -7.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.24%, as shares sank -8.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGY fell by -10.09%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1352. In addition, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. saw -16.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.96 for the present operating margin

+34.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. stands at -45.89.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.28.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.