AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is above average at 43.95x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HKD is 20.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.67% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HKD on March 10, 2023 was 3.31M shares.

HKD) stock’s latest price update

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD)’s stock price has increased by 0.36 compared to its previous closing price of 8.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.91% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HKD’s Market Performance

HKD’s stock has risen by 6.91% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.47% and a quarterly drop of -50.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.30% for AMTD Digital Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.17% for HKD stock, with a simple moving average of -89.41% for the last 200 days.

HKD Trading at -20.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares sank -11.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HKD rose by +6.91%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.31. In addition, AMTD Digital Inc. saw -16.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.