Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN)’s stock price has increased by 1.82 compared to its previous closing price of 225.79. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/31/23 that Humira Faces Competition From First U.S. Copycat

Is It Worth Investing in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) is 18.63x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMGN is 0.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Amgen Inc. (AMGN) is $254.11, which is $28.85 above the current market price. The public float for AMGN is 532.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.38% of that float. On March 10, 2023, AMGN’s average trading volume was 2.50M shares.

AMGN’s Market Performance

The stock of Amgen Inc. (AMGN) has seen a -2.09% decrease in the past week, with a -4.28% drop in the past month, and a -19.54% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.70% for AMGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.53% for AMGN stock, with a simple moving average of -8.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMGN stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for AMGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMGN in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $260 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMGN reach a price target of $240. The rating they have provided for AMGN stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 18th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to AMGN, setting the target price at $234 in the report published on October 31st of the previous year.

AMGN Trading at -8.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares sank -4.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMGN fell by -2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $235.37. In addition, Amgen Inc. saw -12.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMGN starting from Khosla Rachna, who sale 387 shares at the price of $292.90 back on Nov 09. After this action, Khosla Rachna now owns 6,630 shares of Amgen Inc., valued at $113,352 using the latest closing price.

Grygiel Nancy A., the SVP & CCO of Amgen Inc., sale 545 shares at $293.54 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Grygiel Nancy A. is holding 13,009 shares at $159,977 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.78 for the present operating margin

+75.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amgen Inc. stands at +25.11. Equity return is now at value 246.10, with 10.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Amgen Inc. (AMGN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.