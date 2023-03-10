American International Group Inc. (AIG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) is above average at 4.36x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.16.

The public float for AIG is 729.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.73% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AIG on March 10, 2023 was 4.49M shares.

AIG) stock’s latest price update

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG)’s stock price has decreased by -2.70 compared to its previous closing price of 57.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.05% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/15/23 that AIG Margins Improve but Earnings Hit by Weak Markets, Bad Weather

AIG’s Market Performance

American International Group Inc. (AIG) has experienced a -7.05% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.94% drop in the past month, and a -9.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for AIG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.88% for AIG stock, with a simple moving average of -1.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIG stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for AIG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AIG in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $65 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIG reach a price target of $64. The rating they have provided for AIG stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 20th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to AIG, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on November 07th of the previous year.

AIG Trading at -9.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares sank -8.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIG fell by -7.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.31. In addition, American International Group Inc. saw -11.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIG starting from AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP,, who sale 80,000,000 shares at the price of $21.00 back on Sep 19. After this action, AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, now owns 501,145,000 shares of American International Group Inc., valued at $1,680,000,000 using the latest closing price.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP,, the 10% Owner of American International Group Inc., purchase 720,000 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, is holding 720,000 shares at $18,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIG

Equity return is now at value 23.00, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, American International Group Inc. (AIG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.