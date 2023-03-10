American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP)’s stock price has decreased by -0.60 compared to its previous closing price of 89.30. however, the company has experienced a 0.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) is above average at 19.72x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.45.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is $102.38, which is $14.24 above the current market price. The public float for AEP is 513.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AEP on March 10, 2023 was 2.78M shares.

AEP’s Market Performance

The stock of American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) has seen a 0.88% increase in the past week, with a -3.81% drop in the past month, and a -7.90% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for AEP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.19% for AEP stock, with a simple moving average of -6.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AEP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AEP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $99 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEP reach a price target of $102, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for AEP stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to AEP, setting the target price at $98 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

AEP Trading at -4.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares sank -1.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEP rose by +0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.75. In addition, American Electric Power Company Inc. saw -6.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEP starting from Hall Greg B, who sale 884 shares at the price of $90.99 back on Feb 27. After this action, Hall Greg B now owns 7,331 shares of American Electric Power Company Inc., valued at $80,435 using the latest closing price.

Akins Nicholas K, the Executive Chair of American Electric Power Company Inc., sale 51,034 shares at $89.44 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Akins Nicholas K is holding 143,547 shares at $4,564,481 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEP

Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.