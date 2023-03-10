Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for TCRT is also noteworthy at 0.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TCRT is $3.64, which is $2.05 above than the current price. The public float for TCRT is 218.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.76% of that float. The average trading volume of TCRT on March 10, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

TCRT) stock’s latest price update

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT)’s stock price has decreased by -6.00 compared to its previous closing price of 0.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.17% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TCRT’s Market Performance

TCRT’s stock has fallen by -2.17% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.60% and a quarterly drop of -15.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.52% for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.33% for TCRT stock, with a simple moving average of -53.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCRT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TCRT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TCRT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $3 based on the research report published on October 04th of the previous year 2022.

TCRT Trading at -16.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.33%, as shares sank -16.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCRT fell by -2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5996. In addition, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. saw -14.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCRT starting from Vieser Jaime, who purchase 1,250,000 shares at the price of $0.65 back on Nov 29. After this action, Vieser Jaime now owns 1,250,000 shares of Alaunos Therapeutics Inc., valued at $812,500 using the latest closing price.

Postma Robert W, the Director of Alaunos Therapeutics Inc., purchase 750,000 shares at $0.65 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Postma Robert W is holding 5,000,000 shares at $487,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18379.90 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. stands at -19786.68. Equity return is now at value -90.00, with -50.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.91.

Conclusion

In summary, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.