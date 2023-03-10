Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Stock Experiences -14.83% Monthly Change

In the past week, AEM stock has gone down by -4.58%, with a monthly decline of -14.83% and a quarterly plunge of -11.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.56% for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.98% for AEM stock, with a simple moving average of -5.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is above average at 29.72x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.79.

The public float for AEM is 454.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.71% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AEM on March 10, 2023 was 2.80M shares.

AEM) stock’s latest price update

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM)’s stock price has increased by 0.42 compared to its previous closing price of 44.77. However, the company has experienced a -4.58% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/28/21 that Gold Miners Agnico Eagle Mines and Kirkland Lake to Merge. Both Stocks Fall.

AEM Trading at -13.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -14.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEM fell by -4.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.44. In addition, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited saw -13.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEM

Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.