AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 3.89.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) is $453.75, The public float for UAVS is 79.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UAVS on March 10, 2023 was 562.12K shares.

UAVS) stock’s latest price update

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS)’s stock price has increased by 0.02 compared to its previous closing price of 0.40. However, the company has experienced a -6.32% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UAVS’s Market Performance

UAVS’s stock has fallen by -6.32% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.87% and a quarterly drop of -0.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.96% for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.58% for UAVS stock, with a simple moving average of -26.72% for the last 200 days.

UAVS Trading at -10.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.15%, as shares sank -9.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAVS fell by -6.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4309. In addition, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. saw 14.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAVS starting from Fernandez-McGovern Nicole M., who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $0.75 back on Aug 15. After this action, Fernandez-McGovern Nicole M. now owns 408,750 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., valued at $56,250 using the latest closing price.

Mooney Barrett, the Chairman and CEO of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., sale 35,000 shares at $0.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Mooney Barrett is holding 100,000 shares at $26,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-177.22 for the present operating margin

+28.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stands at -308.46. Equity return is now at value -37.00, with -29.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.