Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ACRS is 0.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ACRS is $29.11, which is $26.23 above the current price. The public float for ACRS is 60.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACRS on March 10, 2023 was 956.78K shares.

ACRS) stock’s latest price update

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS)’s stock price has increased by 1.44 compared to its previous closing price of 7.66. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -39.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ACRS’s Market Performance

ACRS’s stock has fallen by -39.20% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -43.37% and a quarterly drop of -48.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.99% for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -34.38% for ACRS stock, with a simple moving average of -49.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACRS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for ACRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACRS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $29 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACRS reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for ACRS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 01st, 2022.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to ACRS, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

ACRS Trading at -46.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.81%, as shares sank -43.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACRS fell by -38.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.54. In addition, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. saw -50.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACRS starting from Manion Douglas J., who purchase 6,500 shares at the price of $7.74 back on Mar 09. After this action, Manion Douglas J. now owns 6,500 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., valued at $50,278 using the latest closing price.

Walker Neal, the Director of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., sale 30,240 shares at $12.63 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Walker Neal is holding 1,273,202 shares at $382,070 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-286.21 for the present operating margin

+59.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. stands at -292.11. Equity return is now at value -41.70, with -33.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.