A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS)’s stock price has increased by 0.63 compared to its previous closing price of 67.01. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/15/22 that McDonald’s and A.O. Smith Declare Dividend Increases

Is It Worth Investing in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) Right Now?

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AOS is 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AOS is $68.00, which is $0.57 above the current price. The public float for AOS is 125.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AOS on March 10, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

AOS’s Market Performance

AOS stock saw an increase of -0.31% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.20% and a quarterly increase of 13.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.14% for A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.23% for AOS stock, with a simple moving average of 15.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AOS stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for AOS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AOS in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $65 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AOS reach a price target of $58, previously predicting the price at $65. The rating they have provided for AOS stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to AOS, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on July 14th of the previous year.

AOS Trading at 6.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +1.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AOS fell by -0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.67. In addition, A. O. Smith Corporation saw 17.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AOS starting from Larsen Michael M, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $66.89 back on Mar 06. After this action, Larsen Michael M now owns 11,425 shares of A. O. Smith Corporation, valued at $267,540 using the latest closing price.

Heideman Robert J, the Senior VP, CTO of A. O. Smith Corporation, sale 12,283 shares at $67.31 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Heideman Robert J is holding 11,412 shares at $826,817 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.44 for the present operating margin

+35.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for A. O. Smith Corporation stands at +6.28. Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 7.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.