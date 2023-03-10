2U Inc.’s (TWOU) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, TWOU stock has gone down by -3.44%, with a monthly decline of -21.62% and a quarterly surge of 15.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.52% for 2U Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.77% for TWOU stock, with a simple moving average of 3.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.24. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for 2U Inc. (TWOU) by analysts is $12.34, which is $3.93 above the current market price. The public float for TWOU is 75.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.01% of that float. On March 10, 2023, the average trading volume of TWOU was 1.02M shares.

TWOU) stock’s latest price update

2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU)’s stock price has decreased by -8.49 compared to its previous closing price of 9.19. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/06/22 that University Courses Sometimes Come From a Company

Analysts’ Opinion of TWOU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWOU stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for TWOU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TWOU in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWOU reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for TWOU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 08th, 2022.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Neutral” to TWOU, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on July 25th of the previous year.

TWOU Trading at -0.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWOU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.56%, as shares sank -19.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWOU fell by -3.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.54. In addition, 2U Inc. saw 34.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TWOU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.00 for the present operating margin

+71.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for 2U Inc. stands at -33.45. Equity return is now at value -57.20, with -16.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, 2U Inc. (TWOU) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.