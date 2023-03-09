Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM)’s stock price has decreased by -1.06 compared to its previous closing price of 69.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.02% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/28/23 that Zoom Video Shares Rally as Earnings Top Estimates

Is It Worth Investing in Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) Right Now?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.89x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ZM is -0.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 23 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ZM is $84.64, which is $16.65 above the current price. The public float for ZM is 168.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZM on March 09, 2023 was 3.86M shares.

ZM’s Market Performance

The stock of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) has seen a -1.02% decrease in the past week, with a -10.59% drop in the past month, and a -5.47% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.71% for ZM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.05% for ZM stock, with a simple moving average of -20.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZM stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for ZM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZM in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $75 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZM reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for ZM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to ZM, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

ZM Trading at -4.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -18.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZM fell by -1.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.16. In addition, Zoom Video Communications Inc. saw 1.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZM starting from Bawa Aparna, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $71.75 back on Mar 06. After this action, Bawa Aparna now owns 70,639 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc., valued at $502,256 using the latest closing price.

Bawa Aparna, the Chief Operating Officer of Zoom Video Communications Inc., sale 14,000 shares at $70.93 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Bawa Aparna is holding 76,777 shares at $993,084 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.59 for the present operating margin

+69.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stands at +2.36. Equity return is now at value 16.90, with 12.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.