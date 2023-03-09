ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) is $7.00, which is $3.69 above the current market price. The public float for ZIMV is 26.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZIMV on March 09, 2023 was 628.46K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ZIMV) stock’s latest price update

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIMV)’s stock price has decreased by -3.98 compared to its previous closing price of 5.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -49.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ZIMV’s Market Performance

ZIMV’s stock has fallen by -49.24% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -49.14% and a quarterly drop of -42.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.69% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.92% for ZimVie Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -46.13% for ZIMV stock, with a simple moving average of -58.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZIMV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZIMV stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ZIMV by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ZIMV in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $9 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZIMV reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for ZIMV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 17th, 2022.

ZIMV Trading at -43.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIMV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.69%, as shares sank -48.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIMV fell by -49.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.60. In addition, ZimVie Inc. saw -43.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZIMV starting from Jamali Vafa, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $6.10 back on Mar 06. After this action, Jamali Vafa now owns 117,273 shares of ZimVie Inc., valued at $121,906 using the latest closing price.

Heppenstall Richard, the below. of ZimVie Inc., purchase 12,500 shares at $6.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Heppenstall Richard is holding 38,808 shares at $75,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIMV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.96 for the present operating margin

+58.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZimVie Inc. stands at -6.99. Equity return is now at value -8.30, with -3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.