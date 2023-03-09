Yext Inc. (YEXT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Yext Inc. (YEXT) has seen a 18.29% increase in the past week, with a 24.07% gain in the past month, and a 54.28% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.48% for YEXT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 24.74% for YEXT stock, with a simple moving average of 70.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for YEXT is 1.13.

The average price predicted by analysts for YEXT is $9.25, which is -$3.08 below the current price. The public float for YEXT is 108.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YEXT on March 09, 2023 was 975.15K shares.

YEXT) stock’s latest price update

Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT)’s stock price has increased by 10.48 compared to its previous closing price of 8.49. but the company has seen a 18.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/09/22 that Yext Is Downgraded. It Had ‘Zero Results’ in Its Search for Growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of YEXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YEXT stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for YEXT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for YEXT in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $6 based on the research report published on March 09th of the previous year 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to YEXT, setting the target price at $5.25 in the report published on March 09th of the previous year.

YEXT Trading at 34.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YEXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.35% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.47%, as shares surge +21.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YEXT rose by +18.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.60. In addition, Yext Inc. saw 43.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YEXT starting from Distelburger Brian, who sale 45,625 shares at the price of $6.13 back on Dec 27. After this action, Distelburger Brian now owns 3,070,805 shares of Yext Inc., valued at $279,595 using the latest closing price.

Distelburger Brian, the Director of Yext Inc., sale 22,800 shares at $6.13 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Distelburger Brian is holding 3,116,430 shares at $139,844 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YEXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.03 for the present operating margin

+74.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yext Inc. stands at -23.88. Equity return is now at value -49.70, with -15.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Yext Inc. (YEXT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.