What Recent Market Trends Mean for Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s (STWD) Stock

In the past week, STWD stock has gone up by 1.92%, with a monthly decline of -6.43% and a quarterly plunge of -3.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.43% for Starwood Property Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.48% for STWD stock, with a simple moving average of -7.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD) is 7.17x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for STWD is 1.64.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) is $23.14, which is $4.06 above the current market price. The public float for STWD is 292.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.98% of that float. On March 09, 2023, STWD’s average trading volume was 2.44M shares.

STWD) stock’s latest price update

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD)’s stock price has decreased by -2.24 compared to its previous closing price of 20.10. However, the company has experienced a 1.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/05/22 that Starwood Limits Investor Redemptions From Real Estate Fund

Analysts’ Opinion of STWD

In the past week, STWD stock has gone up by 1.92%, with a monthly decline of -6.43% and a quarterly plunge of -3.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.43% for Starwood Property Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.48% for STWD stock, with a simple moving average of -7.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STWD

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STWD reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for STWD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 06th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to STWD, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on March 31st of the previous year.

STWD Trading at -1.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares sank -7.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STWD rose by +1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.87. In addition, Starwood Property Trust Inc. saw 7.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STWD starting from Sossen Andrew Jay, who sale 18,155 shares at the price of $21.11 back on Nov 15. After this action, Sossen Andrew Jay now owns 275,726 shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc., valued at $383,323 using the latest closing price.

Sossen Andrew Jay, the COO and General Counsel of Starwood Property Trust Inc., sale 33,750 shares at $24.25 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Sossen Andrew Jay is holding 293,881 shares at $818,546 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STWD

Equity return is now at value 13.40, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.