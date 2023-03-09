Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) has gone up by 13.78% for the week, with a 3.23% rise in the past month and a 26.73% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.24% for WPRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.96% for WPRT stock, with a simple moving average of 24.92% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WPRT is 2.84.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for WPRT is 151.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.41% of that float. On March 09, 2023, WPRT’s average trading volume was 499.61K shares.

WPRT) stock’s latest price update

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT)’s stock price has increased by 5.79 compared to its previous closing price of 1.21. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/15/21 that Caesars Entertainment, GenMark, Eli Lilly: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Analysts’ Opinion of WPRT

The stock of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) has gone up by 13.78% for the week, with a 3.23% rise in the past month and a 26.73% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.24% for WPRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.96% for WPRT stock, with a simple moving average of 24.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WPRT stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for WPRT by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for WPRT in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $2.50 based on the research report published on October 24th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WPRT reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for WPRT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 09th, 2021.

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to WPRT, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on May 10th of the previous year.

WPRT Trading at 24.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.62%, as shares surge +9.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPRT rose by +13.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1488. In addition, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. saw 65.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WPRT

Equity return is now at value -4.50, with -2.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.