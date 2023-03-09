Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS)’s stock price has increased by 1.72 compared to its previous closing price of 14.53. but the company has seen a -2.76% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/30/21 that Banks Limit Losses With Fast Sale of Archegos Assets

Is It Worth Investing in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) Right Now?

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.27x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.44. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) by analysts is $108.24, which is $0.79 above the current market price. The public float for VIPS is 499.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.08% of that float. On March 09, 2023, the average trading volume of VIPS was 5.38M shares.

VIPS’s Market Performance

VIPS stock saw a decrease of -2.76% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.47% and a quarterly a decrease of 19.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.84% for Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.85% for VIPS stock, with a simple moving average of 34.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIPS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for VIPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VIPS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $17.50 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2023.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VIPS reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for VIPS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 24th, 2023.

VIPS Trading at 0.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares surge +1.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIPS fell by -2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.38. In addition, Vipshop Holdings Limited saw 8.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.31 for the present operating margin

+20.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vipshop Holdings Limited stands at +6.11. Equity return is now at value 19.20, with 10.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.