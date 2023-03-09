Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) is above average at 7.42x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.34.

The public float for VZ is 4.20B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VZ on March 09, 2023 was 22.20M shares.

VZ) stock’s latest price update

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ)’s stock price has decreased by -1.00 compared to its previous closing price of 37.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.01% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/03/23 that Verizon Shakes Up Executive Team After Tough Year

VZ’s Market Performance

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) has experienced a -2.01% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.08% drop in the past month, and a 1.24% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.57% for VZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.56% for VZ stock, with a simple moving average of -11.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VZ stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for VZ by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for VZ in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $41 based on the research report published on December 19th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VZ reach a price target of $44, previously predicting the price at $41. The rating they have provided for VZ stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to VZ, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

VZ Trading at -6.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares sank -7.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VZ fell by -2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.17. In addition, Verizon Communications Inc. saw -4.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VZ starting from Silliman Craig L., who sale 1,558 shares at the price of $51.42 back on Jul 05. After this action, Silliman Craig L. now owns 33,403 shares of Verizon Communications Inc., valued at $80,112 using the latest closing price.

Silliman Craig L., the EVP&ChiefAdminLegal&PubPolOff of Verizon Communications Inc., sale 1,558 shares at $50.94 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that Silliman Craig L. is holding 34,961 shares at $79,365 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.27 for the present operating margin

+44.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verizon Communications Inc. stands at +15.53. Equity return is now at value 24.40, with 5.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.