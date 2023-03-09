V.F. Corporation (VFC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.99 compared to its previous closing price of 24.26. however, the company has experienced a -4.26% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 02/28/23 that Stock Market News

Is It Worth Investing in V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) Right Now?

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.55x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for V.F. Corporation (VFC) by analysts is $29.32, which is $5.95 above the current market price. The public float for VFC is 387.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.17% of that float. On March 09, 2023, the average trading volume of VFC was 8.83M shares.

VFC’s Market Performance

The stock of V.F. Corporation (VFC) has seen a -4.26% decrease in the past week, with a -16.19% drop in the past month, and a -18.60% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.42% for VFC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.83% for VFC stock, with a simple moving average of -33.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VFC stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for VFC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VFC in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $30 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to VFC, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

VFC Trading at -14.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares sank -15.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFC fell by -4.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.84. In addition, V.F. Corporation saw -13.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VFC starting from CHUGG JULIANA L, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $26.69 back on Feb 13. After this action, CHUGG JULIANA L now owns 15,000 shares of V.F. Corporation, valued at $400,305 using the latest closing price.

Dorer Benno O, the Interim President and CEO of V.F. Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $28.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Dorer Benno O is holding 10,000 shares at $284,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VFC

Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, V.F. Corporation (VFC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.