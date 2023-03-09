Unilever PLC (UL) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) is 15.44x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UL is 0.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The public float for UL is 2.52B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.17% of that float. On March 09, 2023, UL’s average trading volume was 1.93M shares.

UL) stock’s latest price update

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL)’s stock price has increased by 0.45 compared to its previous closing price of 48.85. but the company has seen a -2.64% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/24/22 that Dry Shampoo Recalled Due to Potential Cancer-Causing Ingredient

UL’s Market Performance

Unilever PLC (UL) has seen a -2.64% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.01% decline in the past month and a -4.10% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.98% for UL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.65% for UL stock, with a simple moving average of 3.23% for the last 200 days.

UL Trading at -2.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.07%, as shares sank -1.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UL fell by -2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.38. In addition, Unilever PLC saw -2.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Unilever PLC (UL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.