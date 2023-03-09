Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) has gone up by 225.89% for the week, with a 205.66% rise in the past month and a 127.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 30.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.31% for UNCY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 168.16% for UNCY stock, with a simple moving average of 129.96% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) by analysts is $9.00, which is $7.76 above the current market price. The public float for UNCY is 8.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.04% of that float. On March 09, 2023, the average trading volume of UNCY was 3.57M shares.

UNCY) stock’s latest price update

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY)’s stock price has increased by 8.00 compared to its previous closing price of 1.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 225.89% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UNCY Trading at 183.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.06%, as shares surge +193.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +121.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNCY rose by +225.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6575. In addition, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. saw 200.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNCY starting from Schiller Brigitte, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $0.82 back on May 16. After this action, Schiller Brigitte now owns 15,000 shares of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc., valued at $12,375 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNCY

Equity return is now at value -139.90, with -107.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.75.

Conclusion

To sum up, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.