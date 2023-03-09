UBS Group AG (UBS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.79 compared to its previous closing price of 21.56. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.02% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/25/22 that HSBC Falls, UBS Rises as European Bank Earnings Season Starts

Is It Worth Investing in UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) Right Now?

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for UBS is at 1.10. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for UBS is $24.69, which is $1.26 above the current market price. The public float for UBS is 3.10B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.42% of that float. The average trading volume for UBS on March 09, 2023 was 1.99M shares.

UBS’s Market Performance

UBS’s stock has seen a -1.02% decrease for the week, with a -0.09% drop in the past month and a 15.75% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.27% for UBS Group AG The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.68% for UBS stock, with a simple moving average of 20.96% for the last 200 days.

UBS Trading at 2.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares sank -1.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBS fell by -1.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.74. In addition, UBS Group AG saw 14.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.79 for the present operating margin

The net margin for UBS Group AG stands at +22.07. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, UBS Group AG (UBS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.