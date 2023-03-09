Trading Update: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Stock Endures 2.01% Monthly Volatility

The stock of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) has seen a 3.30% increase in the past week, with a -0.28% drop in the past month, and a 7.59% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for CHRW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.77% for CHRW stock, with a simple moving average of 1.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) Right Now?

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CHRW is at 0.81.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for CHRW is 115.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.89% of that float. The average trading volume for CHRW on March 09, 2023 was 1.53M shares.

CHRW) stock’s latest price update

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW)’s stock price has increased by 1.59 compared to its previous closing price of 101.05. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/09/23 that C.H. Robinson Reaches Standstill Agreement With Activist Investor

Analysts’ Opinion of CHRW

The stock of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) has seen a 3.30% increase in the past week, with a -0.28% drop in the past month, and a 7.59% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for CHRW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.77% for CHRW stock, with a simple moving average of 1.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHRW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHRW stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CHRW by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CHRW in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $87 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHRW reach a price target of $99, previously predicting the price at $107. The rating they have provided for CHRW stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2023.

CHRW Trading at 4.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHRW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares sank -2.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHRW rose by +3.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.74. In addition, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. saw 12.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHRW starting from Short Michael John, who sale 3,496 shares at the price of $101.29 back on Feb 23. After this action, Short Michael John now owns 75,928 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., valued at $354,105 using the latest closing price.

Kass Jordan T, the President, Managed Services of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., sale 5,276 shares at $97.73 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Kass Jordan T is holding 45,603 shares at $515,633 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHRW

Equity return is now at value 52.40, with 13.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.