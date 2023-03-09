Trading Update: BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN) Stock Endures 14.37% Monthly Volatility

The stock of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN) has gone up by 68.34% for the week, with a 33.83% rise in the past month and a -5.53% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.37% for BCAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 27.40% for BCAN stock, with a simple moving average of 4.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAN) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BCAN is 1.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.04% of that float. On March 09, 2023, the average trading volume of BCAN was 30.56K shares.

BCAN) stock’s latest price update

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAN)’s stock price has increased by 10.30 compared to its previous closing price of 3.64. However, the company has experienced a 68.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BCAN Trading at 20.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.91%, as shares surge +33.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCAN rose by +66.04%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.20. In addition, BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. saw 3.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To sum up, BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.