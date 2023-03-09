Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TOPS is 0.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is $2.50, which is $1.45 above the current market price. The public float for TOPS is 19.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.59% of that float. On March 09, 2023, TOPS’s average trading volume was 3.39M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

TOPS) stock’s latest price update

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS)’s stock price has increased by 29.63 compared to its previous closing price of 0.81. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TOPS’s Market Performance

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) has experienced a 9.38% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -26.06% drop in the past month, and a -52.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.80% for TOPS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.01% for TOPS stock, with a simple moving average of -78.37% for the last 200 days.

TOPS Trading at -11.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.06%, as shares sank -26.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOPS rose by +9.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9714. In addition, Top Ships Inc. saw -17.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TOPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.35 for the present operating margin

+58.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Top Ships Inc. stands at +23.49. Equity return is now at value -8.20, with -2.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.