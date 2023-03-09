Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI)’s stock price has decreased by -22.11 compared to its previous closing price of 0.19. However, the company has experienced a -27.80% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) is $2.50, The public float for TMDI is 111.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TMDI on March 09, 2023 was 3.67M shares.

TMDI’s Market Performance

TMDI’s stock has seen a -27.80% decrease for the week, with a -82.99% drop in the past month and a -75.45% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 28.50% for Titan Medical Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -30.95% for TMDI stock, with a simple moving average of -72.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMDI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMDI stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for TMDI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TMDI in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $4 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2021.

Piper Jaffray, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TMDI reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for TMDI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 22nd, 2019.

TMDI Trading at -75.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.85%, as shares sank -50.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -81.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMDI fell by -27.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2067. In addition, Titan Medical Inc. saw -77.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TMDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-154.22 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Titan Medical Inc. stands at -73.95.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.