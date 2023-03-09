The Western Union Company (WU) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 8 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Western Union Company (WU) is $13.91, which is $2.12 above the current market price. The public float for WU is 370.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WU on March 09, 2023 was 6.59M shares.

WU) stock’s latest price update

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU)’s stock price has decreased by -1.75 compared to its previous closing price of 12.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.32% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WU’s Market Performance

WU’s stock has fallen by -8.32% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.03% and a quarterly drop of -16.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.61% for The Western Union Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.35% for WU stock, with a simple moving average of -20.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WU stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for WU by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for WU in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $12 based on the research report published on October 28th of the previous year 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Underperform” to WU, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on July 20th of the previous year.

WU Trading at -14.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -14.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WU fell by -8.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.35. In addition, The Western Union Company saw -14.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WU starting from JOERRES JEFFREY A, who purchase 7,745 shares at the price of $12.84 back on Nov 07. After this action, JOERRES JEFFREY A now owns 167,337 shares of The Western Union Company, valued at $99,463 using the latest closing price.

Cebollero David, the Interim Chief Legal Officer of The Western Union Company, sale 587 shares at $17.40 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Cebollero David is holding 14,221 shares at $10,214 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.19 for the present operating margin

+37.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Western Union Company stands at +20.37. Equity return is now at value 201.50, with 10.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The Western Union Company (WU) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.