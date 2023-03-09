The Volatility of Sidus Space Inc.’s (SIDU) Stock: A -14.61% Ratio for the Week

In the past week, SIDU stock has gone down by -14.61%, with a monthly gain of 42.18% and a quarterly plunge of -53.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.41% for Sidus Space Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.94% for SIDU stock, with a simple moving average of -64.01% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) Right Now?

The public float for SIDU is 9.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SIDU on March 09, 2023 was 5.23M shares.

SIDU) stock’s latest price update

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU)’s stock price has increased by 6.26 compared to its previous closing price of 0.71. but the company has seen a -14.61% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SIDU Trading at -13.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.80%, as shares surge +9.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIDU fell by -14.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7044. In addition, Sidus Space Inc. saw -31.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SIDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-249.41 for the present operating margin

-135.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sidus Space Inc. stands at -265.92. Equity return is now at value -121.30, with -77.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.